There’s certainly lots to love about the new Chevrolet Corvette. You know all the details by now – 495 horsepower (369 kilowatts) from its naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V8 when equipped with the Z51 package. That package also gives you shorter gearing, allowing the C8 to hit 60 mph in under 3 seconds. It’s certainly a performance improvement from the C7 in every way, but there are some notable differences that some C8 owners might not be happy with, as Chevy Dude from YouTube points out in the video above.

If this all sounds familiar, you’re not wrong. We covered another Chevy Dude video a couple of weeks ago that listed five things he didn’t like about the car. This clip also lists five items, but they aren’t necessarily dislikes as much as notable differences from the C7. That is, some aren’t really that bothersome but a couple of absent items clearly are annoyances to both driver, and in this particular instance, the passenger as well. Ironically, Chevy Dude was wrong about one of the features, which we’ll discuss in a bit.

The list starts off with no storage space behind the C8’s center touchscreen. The previous Corvette had a secret compartment that could be accessed by entering a code on the screen, causing it to rise up. It was a nifty, secured area to store valuables, but apparently the new Corvette simply didn’t have the room to spare. The next difference is the C8 doesn’t offer any sort of horsepower readout anywhere, be it in the driver information center or the infotainment screen. These are presented as minor gripes, but admittedly, they are very minor.

The C8 also doesn’t have a digital odometer to keep track of mileage, but before you go ballistic in the comments about that being both absurd and illegal, Chevy Dude is only talking about an absent odometer when the car is in track mode. Resettable trip odometers are available in that setting, but you only get the full odometer in standard mode. You also don’t get any grab handles on the passenger side of the car, which apparently is very upsetting to Mrs. Chevy Dude during full-throttle launches. That's one absent feature we can see being an issue for some.

What about the facepalm moment that Chevy Dude was wrong about? He went on a mini diatribe about the lack of a 12-volt cigarette lighter outlet in the C8’s interior. It would be a worthy gripe for sure, except there is a 12-volt outlet inside the greenhouse. Several other C8 owners pointed out the location – albeit hidden under the dash near the glove box – in the comments for the video. To his credit, Chevy Dude stepped up and thanked folks for the feedback and said none of Chevrolet’s sales videos mentioned the 12-volt plug.

Let us know your thoughts. Are folks getting nit-picky on finding issues with the C8, or are these differences from the C7 worthy of frustration?