It's available in four color combinations now, but more are coming.
Porsche is well known for its insane amount of interior customization options available for vehicles. Depending on the model, you can choose from a plethora of colors for everything from stitching to seat belts, and that’s before you dip a toe into the automaker’s wide range of customization through Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur. Sometimes, the designers don’t wait for customers to create interesting new combinations, which is why Porsche now offers this two-tone interior combination in four colors for the 911.
“Personalization plays an important role at Porsche,” said Alexander Fabig, vice president of individualization and classic at Porsche AG. “Around 90 percent of all 911 models are customized to order for customers, and 25 percent of all cars in this series delivered worldwide go through our Exclusive Manufaktur. With the new Leather Interior Exclusive Manufaktur option, we are adding another highlight to our range, which comprises approximately 700 options. We will initially offer four color combinations, with others to follow.”
Gallery: Porsche Exclusive Two-Tone 911 Interior
What sets this new arrangement apart from other interior options? Porsche singles out cross stitching on the steering wheel and other decorative stitches as gaining contrasting colors. Additional attention-to-detail comes with Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur embossing on the center console and the Porsche Crest on headrests and even the seat belt outlet trims for coupe versions of the 911. The color combinations available at launch for this option are Bordeaux Red with Crayon, Black with Slate Gray, Slate Gray with Iceland Green, and Graphite Blue with Mojave Beige.
The option is available for any new 911, be it a Carrera Cabriolet or the new Turbo S. No pricing is mentioned for the snazzy interior, but with Porsche literally offering hundreds of different combinations for personalization, it safe to say going with anything relating to Exclusive Manufaktur isn’t cheap.
Stuttgart. Together with the designers from the Development Centre in Weissach, the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur has created a new interior concept for the Porsche 911. The leather interior features a perfect combination of colours, materials and individual enhancements and can now be ordered for all models of the 911 series. The equipment package includes quilted seat centre panels at the front and rear, quilted door panels, as well as other extensive leather trim from the portfolio of the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur.
The two-tone interior is available in Bordeaux Red/Crayon, Black/Slate Grey, Slate Grey/Iceland Green as well as Graphite Blue/Mojave Beige. The new colour distribution emphasises the 2+2 single seats. The numerous decorative seams as well as the cross stitching on the steering wheel are in the respective contrasting colour, ensuring an innovative and coordinated overall concept. Other carefully designed details include the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur embossing on the cover of the stowage compartment in the centre console, the embossed Porsche Crest on the head restraints, as well as the Race-Tex seat belt outlet trims in the Coupé models.
The Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur in Zuffenhausen creates very personal customer vehicles through a combination of perfect craftsmanship and high-tech. Highly qualified employees devote their full attention to every detail and take the time needed to optimise these through painstaking manual work. The experts can call on an extremely wide range of visual and technical customisation options for the exterior and interior.
In addition to individual customer cars, the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur also produces limited small series and editions that combine high-quality materials with modern production technologies to create a harmonious overall concept.