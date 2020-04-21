Porsche is well known for its insane amount of interior customization options available for vehicles. Depending on the model, you can choose from a plethora of colors for everything from stitching to seat belts, and that’s before you dip a toe into the automaker’s wide range of customization through Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur. Sometimes, the designers don’t wait for customers to create interesting new combinations, which is why Porsche now offers this two-tone interior combination in four colors for the 911.

“Personalization plays an important role at Porsche,” said Alexander Fabig, vice president of individualization and classic at Porsche AG. “Around 90 percent of all 911 models are customized to order for customers, and 25 percent of all cars in this series delivered worldwide go through our Exclusive Manufaktur. With the new Leather Interior Exclusive Manufaktur option, we are adding another highlight to our range, which comprises approximately 700 options. We will initially offer four color combinations, with others to follow.”

Gallery: Porsche Exclusive Two-Tone 911 Interior

4 Photos

What sets this new arrangement apart from other interior options? Porsche singles out cross stitching on the steering wheel and other decorative stitches as gaining contrasting colors. Additional attention-to-detail comes with Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur embossing on the center console and the Porsche Crest on headrests and even the seat belt outlet trims for coupe versions of the 911. The color combinations available at launch for this option are Bordeaux Red with Crayon, Black with Slate Gray, Slate Gray with Iceland Green, and Graphite Blue with Mojave Beige.

Save Thousands On A New Porsche 911 MSRP $ 92,350 MSRP $ 92,350 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

The option is available for any new 911, be it a Carrera Cabriolet or the new Turbo S. No pricing is mentioned for the snazzy interior, but with Porsche literally offering hundreds of different combinations for personalization, it safe to say going with anything relating to Exclusive Manufaktur isn’t cheap.