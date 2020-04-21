The Porsche Taycan will allegedly be available with an even broader powertrain lineup soon because the automaker will add a purely rear-wheel-drive variant of the electric sedan. It will be the new entry-level model in the range and will be cheaper than the other grades.

"There will be a rear-wheel-drive model with a smaller battery to make it more accessible price-wise, especially for markets that don’t need 4wd – places like China, where weather conditions mean you don’t need it," Porsche Research and Development boss Dr. Michael Steiner told Car Magazine.

Gallery: 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S

41 Photos

Car Magazine expects the rear-drive Taycan to arrive in 2021. Although, Dr. Steiner's statement seems to indicate the rear-drive model might not be available everywhere.

If Porsche decides to bring this model to the United States, this could be the first version of the Taycan with a starting price below $100,000. Currently, the 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S goes for $105,150 (including the mandatory $1,350 destination fee), and the company would want to position the new variant far enough below the 4S to get buyers interested in it.

Dr. Steiner indicates the rear-drive Taycan would have a smaller battery to be less expensive. The smallest capacity pack currently available is the 79.2-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery in the base version of the 4S. By having only a single motor, the output would fall below the 4S' 522 horsepower (389 kilowatts).

In addition to preparing a new entry-level model, Porsche is working on the Taycan Cross Turismo wagon. The long-roof model should have a debut before the end of the year, but it's not clear when deliveries would begin.