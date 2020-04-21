If you're curious about who is buying the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette, then a new video has a salesperson in Canada opening up about who is buying the vehicles from him. So far, it seems that customers are skewing younger than for the C7, and existing supercar owners are quick to put the new 'Vette into their garages.

According to this salesperson, people in their 40s are the most common C8 buyers by being 42 percent of his customers. He's also seeing a 25 percent increase in customers in their 30s in comparison to the C7 generation. At the other end of the spectrum, there are no clients in their 70s, and folks in their 60s are just 10 percent of his clientele.

He's also seeing a good amount of conquest buyers, including folks trading in performance vehicles like a Ford GT, Lamborghini Gallardo, Dodge Viper, and Aston Martin DB9. In addition, there are customers with a collection of existing performance machines who are adding the C8 to their garage.

In this seller's opinion, it seems like younger customers are quicker to accept the C8's new mid-engined layout. Older customers are more likely to want to wait a year or two before purchasing one.

Chevrolet only produced a little less than 2,700 examples of the C8 Corvette before the factory closed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company hopes to restart assembly in May, and the convertible model could begin assembly soon afterward. Although, the first model year for the droptop might be 2021, rather than the original intention of debuting the vehicle during the 2020 MY.