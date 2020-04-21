The United States Postal Service delivers to every address in America and handles 48 percent of the world’s mail volume. Yes, you read that right - the USPS is that big and remains an integral part of the infrastructure of the United States, even today when online communication is generally faster, easier, and cheaper. The post office remains and will always remain an essential service for the Americans.

The USPS has always been there for you - and now it needs your help. The mail volume in the country has collapsed by approximately a third due to the coronavirus epidemic, which puts the USPS in a very uncomfortable position, to say the least. "A lot of businesses have ceased to do advertising through the mail," U.S. Congressman Gerry Connolly told NPR, "and as a result, mail volume has collapsed." The volume could be down by 60 percent by the end of the year, which would be “catastrophic.”

Gallery: USPS scale models

9 Photos

Here’s your role. People have been buying up stamps to help the USPS but you probably don’t really need hundreds of stamps. Instead, the post service is also selling these cool scale models of past and current mail trucks. And they are awesome.

A quick look at the list reveals a number of very interesting toys, including a Ram Promaster delivery van, the famous Postal Delivery LLV van (which comes with a blue mailbox!), and a Dodge Durango service vehicle. Some of the retired machines include a 1971 Jeep USPS in white and blue.

Will this work? Only God knows but there’s a positive indication on the USPS official site that many Americans are actually buying the scale models with prices varying from $6 to $17.

“Due to a high volume of orders at this time, please allow an additional 2-3 days for the delivery of your order. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”

So, if you want that important service to still exist after the coronavirus crisis, go ahead and order a scale model of a delivery van. Or, better, order one for yourself and one for a friend - and mail it using USPS.