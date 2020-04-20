Less than a decade ago, Ford introduced a slew of new powertrains for the F-150, including the twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6. It gave the venerable pickup an efficient yet powerful engine that quickly gained popularity. It was a move that looked poised to usurp the V8 as the F-150’s engine of choice, though Ford still offers an eight-cylinder today. As Ford’s EcoBoost powertrain ages, though, consumers are curious about its reliability. Thankfully, The Fast Lane Truck dives into just that topic in a new video.

A trio of F-150 owners submitted videos to TFL Truck, providing their ownership experience. It’s a small sample size, and certainly not indicative of larger trends with the truck’s reliability, though it is nice to see how vehicles are holding up after tens or hundreds of thousands of miles. Two of the trucks have average mileage for their age while you could consider the third a high-mileage pickup.

The 2012 F-150 in the video has the most miles at 171,000. It sports the same twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 as the others. It’s also the oldest truck of the three. The current owner bought it used about five years ago and called it a “solid truck.” Since buying it, the owner has had to replace the timing chain.

The other two trucks – a 2013 FX4 and a 2012 XLT – have significantly fewer miles, about 70,000. That’s average for these pickup trucks. The 2014 F-150 was bought used about two years ago, and since then, the owner experienced a miss-firing cylinder. Replacing the spark plugs fixed the issue. He also replaced an oxygen sensor along. The 2013 F-150 suffered from a rattle upon starting, though replacing the oil filter with a higher quality one fixed the problem. The owner has also had to replace the thermostat.

Save Thousands On A New Ford F-150 MSRP $ 29,750 MSRP $ 29,750 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

The brief rundowns from all three owners provide a decent view of how Ford’s 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 is holding up to the torturous truck life. There’ve been no catastrophic failures, and the few issues owners have experienced seem easily solved. Reliability relies on several factors, and each owner is different, too, injecting a ton of variables into a truck’s longevity.