Radio-controlled scale models offer hobbyists an opportunity to enjoy driving a high-performance vehicle but with a significantly lower cost and much easier storage. To see just how capable an RC car can be on rugged terrain, check out this impressive video of a Toyota FJ Cruiser-bodied rig doing some rock crawling.

It's exciting to watch the vehicle's suspension work as the little SUV climbs over the rugged terrain. The sound of the water through the babbling brook and wind in the trees also makes this clip rather relaxing. The images make you want to sit back and take in the whole scene. The maker filmed the action on an iPhone XS with a three-axis gimbal and edited the video to run at half speed.

According to the Hoon's RC channel, the vehicle in this clip is an Axial SCX10 III RC vehicle chassis. The company sells it with a Jeep Wrangler Unlimited body, but the owner swaps in the FJ Cruiser for this build.

The rig has the features you'd find on a full-sized, off-roading SUV. For example, there are portal axles for improved ground clearance. It rides on three-piece beadlock wheels with Nitto Trail Grappler Tires. The oil-filled shocks have adjustable damping. For durability, the gears in the differentials and transmission are metal.

Axial sells the SCX10 III kit for $399.99, and this is mostly for the chassis and body. It doesn't include elements like the radio transmitter, receiver, motor, battery, and other components. While pricey, a real FJ Cruiser would cost thousands of dollars to acquire and even more to modify into an odd-roader that's as aggressive as this RC car.