The Korean Car Blog has a photo of a Hyundai Veloster N with a paper attached to the door that reads “2.5 Turbo Engine T-GDi.” The publication speculates that Hyundai is testing the 2.5-liter turbocharged engine in the hatchback, which is larger than the 2.0-liter that currently powers the model. The new mill has been finding its way into several new Hyundai and Genesis vehicles over the last several months.

We first reported about the larger, Theta III 2.5-liter engine from Hyundai in early 2018. Since then, it’s found its way into the new Hyundai Sonata N-Line and throughout the Genesis lineup. In the G80, the mill makes 300 horsepower (223 kilowatts) and 311 pound-feet (421 Newton-meters) of torque. It’s detuned a bit in the Genesis G70 and Sonata N-Line, making 290 hp (216 kW) and 310 lb-ft (420 Nm) of torque.

The turbocharged 2.0-liter that currently powers the Veloster N produces 250 hp (186 kW) and up to 275 hp (205 kW) when equipped with the Performance Package. The larger mill could give the entry-level Veloster N nearly 300 hp. That could give the Veloster N with the Performance Package well over that amount. When we first reported about the new Theta III engine, rumors suggested it could make as much as 350 hp (261 kW). Hyundai likely left some headroom in the engine’s top-end output.

While Hyundai is certainly testing the engine in the Veloster, it’s unlikely that we’ll see it under the hood anytime soon. New powertrains often come with mid-cycle refreshes or complete redesigns, and neither is likely. Hyundai introduced the second-generation Veloster for the 2019 model year, putting a refreshed or third-generation model several years down the road.