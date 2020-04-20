The coronavirus pandemic came at a terrible time for Aston Martin because the company was just about to ramp up production of the DBX crossover at its new factory in St. Athan, Wales. The automaker doesn't intend to reopen its plants until April 27 at the earliest.

"Our most pressing objective is to plan to restart our manufacturing operations, particularly to start production of the brand's first SUV, the DBX, and to bring the organization back to full operating life," Aston Martin Executive Chairman Lawrence Stroll told Automotive News Europe.

Aston Martin intends to begin deliveries of the DBX in the second half of the year, possibly as soon as the summer in some markets. Prices in the United States will start at $192,986, after the $3,089 destination charge.

The automaker will possibly iterate on the DBX by offering multiple variants of the crossover. It will reportedly get a hybrid V6 with in-house development to replace the existing, Mercedes-AMG-sourced twin-turbo V8. There will possibly by a V12-powered AMR version, too. Alternate body styles with a seven-seat configuration or a coupe-like silhouette will also potentially join the range. The company has also displayed a more luxurious version of the vehicle by letting the Q personalization division go to work on the cabin.

Stroll and a group of investors recently put £536 million (around $658 million) into Aston Martin. The company's filing with the European Securities and Markets Authority indicated there was "increased and unquantifiable uncertainty" for the automaker due to the COVID-19 crisis.