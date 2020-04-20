A new batch of spy shots shows the Audi RS3 hatchback lapping the Nürburgring, and this vehicle has less camouflage than the examples in previous photos. While this five-door model won't come to the United States, Americans will eventually get the RS3 as a four-door sedan.

Audi's engineers only camouflage the parts on this vehicle that separate it from the standard A3. There's an aggressive front fascia with large inlets in the corners and small slits around the grille. The fenders are wider, and you can get the best view of how much broader they are by looking at the vehicle from the back.

Gallery: Audi RS3 Hatchback Spy Shots

11 Photos

The vehicle also wears more prominent side sills. It rides on large-diameter wheels with seven sets of double spokes. There are big, cross-drilled brake discs.

At the rear, the fenders are also wider than on the standard A3. A larger spoiler is on the roof. A revised bumper has cutouts for two oval-shaped exhaust outlets.

Save Thousands On A New Audi A3 MSRP $ 33,495 MSRP $ 33,495 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

Under the hood, the RS3 reportedly uses the upgraded version of Audi's 2.5-liter five-cylinder turbocharged engine. Expect it to have the same tune as the RS Q3 that produces 394 horsepower (294 kilowatts) and 354 pound-feet (480 Newton-meters) of torque. These numbers put the output right between the variants of the Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 that has 382 hp (285 kW) and 354 lb-ft (480 Nm) in the standard guise or 416 hp (310 kW) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) for the S trim.

There's the possibility of an RS3 Performance with more power, according to a rumor from Germany's Auto Motor und Sport. It would reportedly make as much as 444 hp (331 kW) to top the CLA 45 S.

Before the RS3 arrives, look for Audi to introduce the S3. It has a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder producing 306 hp (228 kW) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm).