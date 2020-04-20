Remember your joy as a kid when you got a Happy Meal from McDonald's, dug past the fries and burger in the little cardboard box, and pulled out a toy? Starting on May 1, Toyota stokes the automotive love of children (and probably a few adults) in Japan by introducing a red Supra as the pack-in for the Happy Set – that country's name for the Happy Meal.

Toyota will even release a promo video for the toy on April 28. The teaser (above) shows two Supras tandem drifting around a giant burger and fries. The only thing that would make it better is if Ronald McDonald is behind the wheel.

Gallery: Toyota Supra Tomica McDonalds

2 Photos

The Supra comes from Japan's Tomica line of toy cars. Unfortunately, the new Toyota sports car isn't among the Tomica models that are available in the United States.

We know that the vast majority of Motor1.com readers are not in Japan, making this Happy Set toy out of reach. However, Tomica has a toy that's nearly identical to the one that it's offering at McDonald's. Company's like Hobby Link Japan and Hobby Search make the process of importing one easy, and the car is affordable at $3.53 and $3.96 from these sites, respectively.

In the full-sized world, the Supra receives some major updates for the 2021 model year in the United States. There's a new entry-level model because the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder is available making 255 horsepower (190 kilowatts) and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters) of torque. In addition, the 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six gets upgrades to produce 382 horsepower (285 kilowatts) and 368 pound-feet (499 Newton-meters) of torque. For more style, there's A91 special edition that offers the exclusive Refraction blue color, carbon fiber trim, and Alcantara upholstery.