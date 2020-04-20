It was September 12, 2017, when Ferrari unveiled the replacement of the California T. The Portofino debuted during the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show and brought a new name, more power, and better performance than its predecessor. Fast forward to present day, the Maranello-based company is already working on a facelifted version of the open-top V8 supercar.

Caught for the first time by our spies in Germany, the refreshed Portofino looks instantly recognizable while testing on public roads with only a small amount of camouflage. The disguise is covering only the front end where the model should be getting a revised bumper and, more importantly, new headlights that appear to be inspired by the new Ferrari Roma.

Gallery: Ferrari Portofino facelift spy photos

20 Photos

There’s no camouflage at the back which makes us believe the Portofino's rear end won’t be touched. Interestingly, this prototype has minor damage left of the registration plate on the boot lid which probably indicates it’s been involved in a light accident.

Far more important changes are reportedly planned for the mechanicals of the Portofino. It is believed the refreshed variant will benefit from the latest generation of Ferrari’s 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8, which will be modified to meet Europe’s latest emissions standards mainly thanks to the addition of a gasoline particulate filter. Power should be increased from today’s 591 horsepower (441 kilowatts) to approximately 612 hp (456 kW) as seen in the Roma. In addition, a new eight-speed dual-clutch automatic should replace the current car’s seven-speed DCT.

The Portofino has been on the market for about two and a half years, which means we could see the facelifted model relatively soon. A debut towards the end of the year or during the first half of 2021 sounds like a plausible guess.

Photos: Automedia