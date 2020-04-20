Ford literally shocked the automotive industry and its fans when it launched the Mustang Mach-E electric crossover a while ago - the Mustang name is no longer exclusive to the two-door pony car! It turns out the Blue Oval could be planning even more surprises for the famed moniker if we are to believe a new report from Autocar.

The British publication seems to be in the know that the next-generation Mustang could receive a hybridized version. The new Mustang is slated to arrive at some point in 2021 or 2022 and will once more be a global player for the company, following the market success of the S550-generation car with more than 55,000 sales in Europe since its launch in 2015.

The automaker’s initial plan announced in 2017 included the launch of a hybrid Mustang in 2020 but eventually, the electrified sports car was delayed for the next-gen model. Autocar’s report quotes a U.S. patent filing by Ford from 2017, where the manufacturer is referring to a “twin-motor drive system for hybrid vehicle.” The technical drawings of this filing reportedly show a V8 powering the rear wheels and two electric motors “mounted directly to opposing sides of the engine” taking care of the front wheels.

Simply put, this layout should provide an all-wheel-drive setup for the pony car with an electric-only front axle and a traditional V8 at the back. The publication links the push towards electrification for the Mustang with Ford’s decision to base the model on the CD6 platform shared with the Explorer SUV.

This is purely speculation at this point but if it turns out to be true, it’ll be very interesting to see whether the Blue Oval will also offer a more affordable non-hybrid V8 and four-cylinder powertrains for the next-gen Mustang.