Last week, we've seen a BMW dealer selling a Corvette C6 that looks like a C2, as well as a McLaren dealer that sells a Koenigsegg Gemera build slot. Not so surprising, I guess, but this time, we're here to report another dealer in the same vein of sales strategy.

A Kia dealer, specifically Napoli Kia in Milford, Connecticut, is selling a very rare classic: a Pontiac Banshee prototype. Actually, it isn't just any Banshee prototype – it's the first Banshee prototype that was made in 1964 as a result of the brand's XP-833 project.

Gallery: First Pontiac Banshee Prototype For Sale

21 Photos

If you're unfamiliar with the Pontiac Banshee, it was supposed GM's answer to the Ford Mustang, penned by John Delorean. The company scrapped the project because it predicted that it would hurt the Corvette's sales numbers. The car, however, was salvaged as one GM employee requested to buy the prototype instead.

According to the listing at Napoli Kia, the prototype's 1,498 miles on the clock was only from the drives towards car shows. The owner of this Banshee prototype passed away in 2006 and put it on the market since. In fact, Napoli Kia has this car in its classic car section for quite some time now and now gives it a $3,950 discount, bringing down its price tag from $753,950 to just $750,000.

Under the long hood, the first Banshee is a straight-six engine mated to a four-speed manual transmission.

Considering the history that comes with this car, this hefty price tag is well worth it. It's practically a museum piece since it's the only one of the two drivable samples that have ever existed, the other being a white convertible version.