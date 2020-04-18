Globally right now, the number of coronavirus cases has reached more than two million, taking over 150,000 in the process. Several nations have been affected, including Canada which is at 31,927 confirmed cases with 1,310 deaths.

Needless to say, the coronavirus pandemic has taken its toll on everyone, especially on those people who stand in the frontline. It's a war against an invisible enemy, and our healthcare professionals need every help they could get.

With that said, Porsche Canada has announced a nifty service for healthcare workers such as doctors, nurses, and respiratory therapists. The luxury automaker offers roadside assistance services to around 235,000 frontline workers until May 31, 2020. Even better, the service offers assistance to any roadside emergencies, regardless of what car they're driving.

"The world is experiencing one of the worst public health crises in its history and we are happy to offer a gesture to keep the valuable frontline workers moving as safely as possible," said Marc Ouayoun, President & CEO, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd.

"We recognize their tremendous contributions and feel that assisting in transportation issues during this time while they work towards the safety and wellbeing of Ontarians is our way to contribute to the greater good."

In order to qualify, the healthcare workers must only need to present their Ontario hospital-issued identification when calling 1-800-PORSCHE for roadside assistance. The services include towing, battery jump-start, flat tire assistance, and emergency fuel delivery.

This isn't the first time that an automaker has offered services to motorists amid the coronavirus pandemic regardless of the car they're driving. Mazda North America is currently offering free cleaning and basic vehicle services such as oil changes to frontline workers until May 4, 2020.