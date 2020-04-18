If you're a fan of Morgan's car designs and the company's promise of providing sporty and unmistakable hand-crafted vehicles, then you're going to want to take a look at this. Morgan cars have been known to be about passion more than making money, and if you've wanted to buy one in the Netherlands, look no further than Louwman Exclusive, the go-to place in the country to purchase Morgans for 60 years now, and they've also been named European Dealer of The Year in 2017. Since 1960, Louwman Exclusive has sold every Morgan imaginable, and to celebrate such a long partnership, Morgan has created five cars specifically specced as Limited Edition 60 (LE60).

The first four cars are actually two pairs of Morgan Plus Six models, with the first pair in Ice Blue, and a further pair in Scintilla Silver. The last car is an Almond Green 3 Wheeler, with all of the changes made in-house by Morgan's design team in Malvern, Worcestershire. Let's talk about the Plus Six, which is built on Morgan's CX-Generation bonded aluminium platform and has been on sale for two years now.

The Ice Blue LE60 Plus Six gets 19-inch alloy wheels that have a similar look to wire wheels, yellow accents in things like the brake calipers, headlight casings, and L60 decals on the side vents. The interior adopts black leather with yellow diamond seat stitching, while the dashboard gets a matte tawny finish. Lastly, there's some nice LE60 headrest embroidery.

The last pair of metallic Scintilla Silver LE60 Plus Six cars have a slightly smaller wheel size of 18-inches but are completely black alloys with yellow calipers poking out behind them. The yellow theme continues with a number six within the grille, horizontal seat stitching, and matching LE60 headrest embroidery. A yellow band runs around the trailing edge of the bonnet, a nod to the traditional Morgan bonnet strap. The interior of this LE60 is distinguished by a dashboard and a tunnel top in body color.

Lastly, the single Almond Green LE60 Morgan 3 Wheeler is similar to the Plus Six variants in terms of the yellow theme. Special attention has been paid to the leather dashboard panel, which features a laser-engraved design.

Performance specs stay the same on these limited-edition models, with the 3 Wheeler still running a 2.0-liter engine with 82 horsepower, and the Plus Six using BMW’s B58 inline six-cylinder 3.0-liter turbocharged engine, which produces 335 horsepower.