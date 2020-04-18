As of this time of writing, the total number of cases of the coronavirus disease 2019, otherwise known as the COVID-19, tallies at 2,240,191 worldwide. Around 25 percent of which has already recovered while 153,822 deaths have been recorded due to the dreaded pandemic.

In the United States alone, there are 706,309 cases tallied at this time. Needless to say, the outbreak has reached a catastrophic level, to the point that several parts of the world have been subjected to either a complete lockdown or at least quarantine.

Gallery: Eli Manning's Corvette And Meek Mill's Phantom

6 Photos

In the fight to spread the disease, those in need are hit hard, as well as those who have been in the frontlines and going literally face-to-face with danger. The All In Challenge aims to help those people who are in dire need right now and the fundraiser is doing so by raising millions of dollars through donations from the world’s preeminent sports, music, and entertainment figures.

The donations include once-in-a-lifetime experiences with and prized possessions of these celebrities. Eli Manning, a retired quarterback for the New York Giants, has donated his 2011 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible and is now up for auction with proceeds going to the All In Challenge Foundation. The black Vette has a current bid of $110,000 and is looking to gather more in support of the cause.

Meek Mills, on the other hand, has donated his personal 2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom to the cause. The Philadelphian rapper and songwriter's Phantom only has 5,041 miles on the clock and is described as the symbol of "Meek's inspiration, hard work, and success." This car has a current bid of $200,000.

The All In Challenge was created by Fanatics founder and executive chairman Michael Rubin, along with Alan Tisch and Gary Vaynerchuk. It aims to be the biggest digital fundraiser to help curb the adverse effects of the coronavirus pandemic to those in need. As of this writing, the challenge has raised $9,035,050.