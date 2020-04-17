The world of automotive patents and trademarks can be a confusing spiral of legalese and connected documents with a digital paper trail spanning years, if not decades. At the same time, they can be a goldmine for uncovering information about future models that automakers may not want to talk about just yet. Case-in-point is this trademark situation regarding what could be a subcompact SUV from Cadillac, slotting below the XT4. Warning: prolific speculation is ahead, so proceed with caution and popcorn.

Way back in 2017, we heard from Cadillac’s then-CEO Johan de Nysschen that a broad range of Caddys were slated for the future. Among them was a small SUV to battle the likes of the BMW X1, which likely would’ve been called the Cadillac XT2. There’s even a paperwork trail at the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) showing General Motors held a trademark for Cadillac XT2 going back a few years. Of course, simply having a name trademarked doesn’t mean it will be used.

Flash forward to 2020. Much has changed at Cadillac, not the least of which being de Nysschen’s departure from the company. Carbuzz uncovered a document in the USPTO showing the Cadillac XT2 trademark had been abandoned and was no longer owned by GM. Could this mean Cadillac's plan for a luxury subcompact SUV is dead?

Without further information, that’s a very difficult question to answer. In fact, we do have further information, and it’s still a head-scratcher. Motor1.com did some additional digging through the USPTO database, and while there’s clearly an abandonment file, there’s also a new filing from GM in January that is currently under examination. This doesn’t say Cadillac XT2, but simply XT2. So yes, one trademark was abandoned but another was filed with a slight change.

However, it's worth noting that we’re just talking about a trademarked name here. It doesn’t mean a new model is imminent, or ever was imminent, or was destined to be called XT2. So yeah, with just trademark info this is a very tough question to answer.

That said, we’ve reached out to Cadillac to see if we can get some official insight on the matter. We certainly aren’t trademark experts, so if we hear fresh news from Cadillac we’ll let you know.