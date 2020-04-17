April 17 is a special day for fans of the Ford Mustang. It was on this day in 1964 that Ford first unveiled the pony car to the world, and to mark the 56th anniversary of that occasion, the Blue Oval is touting the Mustang’s success as the world’s best-selling sports car. The sixth-generation 'Stang officially went global in 2015 with left-hand and right-hand-drive versions, and it’s currently available in 146 countries. Ford says 633,000 sixth-generation cars have been sold all total.

The number certainly sounds impressive, and there’s no denying the Mustang’s popularity. Obviously, those sales stats are tremendously influenced by purchases in the U.S., which accounts for a vast majority of Mustang buyers. Ford says 102,090 cars were sold globally in 2019, but 72,489 – 71 percent of total Mustang sales – were in the U.S. market.

That’s not to say Mustang’s popularity isn’t spreading in other regions. According to Ford’s announcement, Germany saw a 33 percent increase in Mustang sales for 2019, with Poland and France logging approximately a 50 percent increase. All total, Europeans purchased 9,900 Mustangs in 2019, an overall increase of 3 percent. However, Mustang sales in the U.S. declined slightly last year, dropping 4.4 percent.

Unfortunately for Ford, 2020 will almost certainly mark a sharp decline in Mustang sales, not to mention overall sales for pretty much every manufacturer. The Coronavirus pandemic has automakers shut down around the world; Ford production in Europe will be delayed until at least May 4.

The Mustang is built at Ford’s assembly plant in Flat Rock, Michigan and at this time there’s no estimate as to when the plant will open up. Michigan is currently a Coronavirus hot spot in the U.S. with nearly 30,000 confirmed cases according to the April 16 report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There are some bright spots to look forward to for Mustang’s future, however. We’ve spotted camouflaged prototypes that appear to be a new Mach 1, which could replace the Bullitt as a new specialty model in the Mustang lineup. The Mach 1 last appeared in 2004, using a naturally-aspirated version of the supercharged 4.6-liter DOHC V8 from the SVT Mustang Cobra. It’s unlikely the new Mach 1 will share a mill with the current Cobra-badged Shelby vehicles; leaked documents suggest it will feature a Coyote 5.0-liter V8 but total power output is unknown.