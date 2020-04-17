4 / 10

Dodge actually offered a ute in the United States in the 1980s when it sold the Rampage, which shared elements with the contemporary Charger. The automaker even revived the idea with a recent Rampage concept sketch using the current Challenger as a starting point.

Budget Direct follows this same general approach as the sketch, except that it gives the rendering the front end from a Charger. The resulting vehicle looks mean, but don't expect a production version of the concept to happen.