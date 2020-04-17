People love car-based pickups. Why shouldn't Rolls-Royce or Tesla build one?
The ute is what the Australians generally call car-based pickups. Over the years, the subtle, yet persistent, influence of auto enthusiasts is making the term increasingly common in other parts of the world. The artists at Budget Direct now have a series of renderings imagining how the machines would look if a variety of automakers customize their existing models to enter this niche segment.
The company selected an interesting group of automakers as the basis for these renderings. They run from accessible brands like Chevrolet and Honda to more expensive marques like Ferrari and Rolls-Royce. See which one strikes your fancy by clicking through the slides above.