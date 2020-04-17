Cadillac has big plans for its new CT5 sedan. The much-talked-about Blackwing model could produce as much as 650 horsepower (485 kilowatts) from a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 (though, not the actual Blackwing V8). And it may even have a manual gearbox. Now reports hint at a possible wagon variant of the CT5 and CT5-V, which would be the first in the Cadillac lineup since the departure of the long-roof CTS in 2014.

Cadillac's chief engineer, Brandon Vivian, in an interview with Autoline said the company is actually considering a CT5 wagon. Vivian notes, "there is an absolute fanaticism around the V wagons, and wagons in general. So because of that, we continue to study a future variant."

As a direct successor to the CTS, a CT5 wagon would make a lot of sense. Cadillac offered a CTS wagon for just four years, from 2010 to 2014 – from a base long-roof model all the way to a hopped-up V variant. And much like the upcoming CT5-V Blackwing, the CTS-V Wagon wielded a supercharged 6.2-liter V8. Only this new model should produce about 100 more horsepower (75 kilowatts).

But one question lingers: will the rumored CT5 wagon share the same sharp, tapered lines of its predecessor? Based on the angular styling of the CT5 sedan… maybe. Graphic artist, TheSketchMonkey, tried his hand at creating a CT5-V wagon. Using the current CT5-V sedan as the starting point, the stylish rendering affords us a preview of what's to come if Cadillac does green-light the project. And we like what we see.

Until then, customers will have to make do with the base CT5 and CT5-V sedans. The standard CT5 produces just 237 hp (177 kW) from a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine, while the warmer CT5-V pumps out 335 horses (250 kW0 courtesy of a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6. That leaves plenty of room for a hot wagon in the lineup.