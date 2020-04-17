Ford surprised purists pleasantly by unveiling a 7.3-liter V8 basic single-cam, big- block pushrod engine in August last year as a new addition to the Super Duty family of trucks. The folks over at The Fast Lane Truck tested the mill on the dyno a few months ago to discover it pushes out a healthy 358 horsepower (267 kilowatts) and 407 pound-feet (552 Newton-meters) of torque at the rear wheels. These are pretty good numbers for a naturally-aspirated unit but if you want more oomph, we might have a solution for you.

Whipple has just announced it is ready with the development of a supercharger kit for the eight-cylinder engine. Their 3.0-liter supercharger system bolts to the factory engine with no cutting or grinding, and promises to boost the output of the V8 to 700 hp (522 kW) and 750 lb-ft (1,017 Nm) of torque on the flywheel.

The kit, obviously, includes more than just the twin-scroll supercharger. It also features a massive air-to-water intercooler, large Crusher air system, and a new PCM software that “keeps the power-train safe and secure.” Whipple promises “incredible power across the entire rpm range while maintaining industry leading driveability.”

To keep the engine in its peak torque range at nearly all rpm points, the factory 10-speed automatic gearbox has been recalibrated, which is “nearly impossible” with aftermarket tools, Whipple says. Despite the new mapping, the transmission keeps its offroad, tow, eco, and sport modes available.

The supercharger kit should go on sale in the third quarter of this year with a price tag of $7,895, according to Road and Track.