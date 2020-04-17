There's also a new calibration for the 10-speed automatic.

Ford surprised purists pleasantly by unveiling a 7.3-liter V8 basic single-cam, big- block pushrod engine in August last year as a new addition to the Super Duty family of trucks. The folks over at The Fast Lane Truck tested the mill on the dyno a few months ago to discover it pushes out a healthy 358 horsepower (267 kilowatts) and 407 pound-feet (552 Newton-meters) of torque at the rear wheels. These are pretty good numbers for a naturally-aspirated unit but if you want more oomph, we might have a solution for you.

Whipple has just announced it is ready with the development of a supercharger kit for the eight-cylinder engine. Their 3.0-liter supercharger system bolts to the factory engine with no cutting or grinding, and promises to boost the output of the V8 to 700 hp (522 kW) and 750 lb-ft (1,017 Nm) of torque on the flywheel. 

Gallery: Whipple supercharger kit for Ford's 7.3 V8

Whipple supercharger kit for Ford's 7.3 V8
4 Photos
Whipple supercharger kit for Ford's 7.3 V8 Whipple supercharger kit for Ford's 7.3 V8 Whipple supercharger kit for Ford's 7.3 V8 Whipple supercharger kit for Ford's 7.3 V8

The kit, obviously, includes more than just the twin-scroll supercharger. It also features a massive air-to-water intercooler, large Crusher air system, and a new PCM software that “keeps the power-train safe and secure.” Whipple promises “incredible power across the entire rpm range while maintaining industry leading driveability.”

Even In Stock Form, It's Pretty Capable:

ford pushrod v8 chassis dyno See Ford's 7.3-Liter Godzilla V8 Strut Its Pushrod Power On Dyno
2020 ford f series engines 2020 Ford Super Duty's New 7.3-liter V8 Detailed, Up To 430 HP

To keep the engine in its peak torque range at nearly all rpm points, the factory 10-speed automatic gearbox has been recalibrated, which is “nearly impossible” with aftermarket tools, Whipple says. Despite the new mapping, the transmission keeps its offroad, tow, eco, and sport modes available.

Save Thousands On A New Ford Super Duty F-250
Ford Super Duty F-250
MSRP $ 34,745
MSRP $ 34,745
Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with
Motor1.com Car Buying Service
SEE PRICING

The supercharger kit should go on sale in the third quarter of this year with a price tag of $7,895, according to Road and Track.

Source: Whipple

Gallery: 2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty engines and transmissions

7.3-liter V8 for 2020 Ford Super Duty
14 Photos
7.3-liter V8 for 2020 Ford Super Duty 7.3-liter V8 for 2020 Ford Super Duty 7.3-liter V8 for 2020 Ford Super Duty 7.3-liter V8 for 2020 Ford Super Duty 7.3-liter V8 for 2020 Ford Super Duty 6.7-liter diesel engine for 2020 Ford Super Duty 6.7-liter diesel engine for 2020 Ford Super Duty

Ford Super Duty

Ford Super Duty
Explore Reviews

More photos

Ford F-350 Filled With Concrete
Ford F-350 Filled With Concrete
2000 Ford Super Duty with 1.3 million miles
2000 Ford Super Duty with 1.3 million miles
1993 Ford F-350 Ambulance Overland Camper For Sale
1993 Ford F-350 Ambulance Overland Camper For Sale
Ford Super Duty Tremor Winch
Ford Super Duty Tremor Winch
2020 Ford Super Duty with Snow Plow Prep Package
2020 Ford Super Duty with Snow Plow Prep Package
Ford F-550 turned into motorhome
Ford F-550 turned into motorhome