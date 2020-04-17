Remember the stunning 1994 Acura Legend LS with 572,750 miles (921,751 kilometers) on the odometer we talked about a couple of days ago? It turns out the owner of this car has more gems in his garage and, thankfully, he’s happy to share more about his collection. In a new video, Tyson Hugie details his 1992 Acura Integra GS-R.

Again, it’s a high-mileage hero with 251,438 miles on the odometers or 404,650 kilometers if you are reading this from Canada, Europe, or other parts of the world that use the metric system. It’s finished in Aztec Green, one of Acura’s bespoke colors for the 1992 and 1993 model years. It won’t be an exaggeration if we say that it looks absolutely gorgeous.

The car has been with its current owner since 2016 and at some point before that, it was modified with aftermarket exhaust and suspension components. Hugie decided to bring it back to its stock form and sourced factory parts from the second-hand market.

The interior of the car looks equally fantastic and features automatic seatbelts like many 1990s coupes had. Everything seems to be in a very good condition aside from a few small marks on the driver’s seat and the worn floor mats. More importantly, however, everything in the cabin is stock - there are no cheap aftermarket audio players, no short-shifters.

Of course, the engine under the hood looks to be in great shape, too. No leaks, no rust in the engine bay, just a perfectly consistent idling. The only mechanical issue with the car comes from the ABS system which has a faulty ABS pump. Unfortunately, these pumps are no longer in production and someone will have to rebuild it for the current owner in order to fix the problem.