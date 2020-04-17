Earlier this month, it was reported that Ford is delaying the production start of the Bronco Sport due to the coronavirus outbreak. The smaller of the two Bronco-branded vehicles was supposed to be revealed during the New York Auto Show but the event was moved to August for obvious reasons. Now, it turns out the regular Bronco won’t see the light of day as initially planned, too.

Roadshow reports that Ford has decided to delay the debut of the much-anticipated off-roader with “a couple of months” due to “ongoing coronavirus concerns.” The manufacturer was supposed to preview the model to the press the week of March 15 but the event was eventually cancelled due to the spread of COVID-19 in the country. Several states, including Michigan where Ford’s HQ is located, have announced stay-at-home orders, which leaves the automaker with no options for a reveal event at this point.

Gallery: Ford Bronco Leaked Image

5 Photos

So far, there’s no exact debut date set and Ford has told Roadshow “it could even be a couple of months before we learn more.” Also, it’s not known whether the company is planning a fully-fledged debut event or just a simple online presentation.

Ford is keeping almost its entire operation in North America on pause. The brand had plans to restart production of the F-150 on April 14 but eventually decided to put them on indefinite hold due to the spread of COVID-19 in the United States. The company’s European plants will remain closed until at least May 4. Meanwhile, the automaker remains committed to producing ventilators at its Rawsonville, Michigan facility starting the week of April 20.