We’ve seen patent images, spy shots, and renderings before, but now we have what appears to be our first genuine look at the 2021 Nissan Rogue. Instagram user @Kurdistan_Automotive_Blog leaked the grainy images, showing a Rogue that looks bigger, squarer, and more aggressive than its predecessor.

Up front, the Rogue features an even larger and more pronounced version of the V-Motion grille design seen on other Nissans, featuring the company’s new logo that we first saw on the Ariya concept. The small SUV also leans into the split-headlight trend pioneered by the first-generation Nissan Juke. Looking closely, it appears that the upper lighting elements near the hood are LED daytime running lamps, while the headlights are mounted a bit lower on the front fascia.

Around back, the 2021 Rogue is more upright than before, which makes the compact crossover look more rugged and should bode well for cargo space. The current-generation Rogue used to offer seating for up to seven, but the third-row option was cancelled in the U.S. market for the 2018 model year. However, the squarer rear end has us wondering if Nissan will bring back the tiny jump seats for families that occasionally volunteer for carpool duty. The taillights look for all the world like those on the funky Nissan Kicks, giving the Rogue rump a bit of personality.

Save Thousands On A New Nissan Rogue MSRP $ 26,115 MSRP $ 26,115 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

The alleged leak shows a Rogue Platinum, the trim level that should reside at the top of the model range. As on other Nissan models, the Rogue Platinum appears to get brown interior accents – in this case the dash top and windowsills – and quilted leather seats with brown contrast stitching. The tablet-style touchscreen fits in with the current Nissan interior designs, and it should offer decent ergonomics if it’s similar to what we’ve seen in the Sentra, Kicks, and Titan. The two rows of seating appear to be quite spacious, which isn’t surprising since the current Rogue offers an interior that’s roomy enough for four adults.

Nissan is committing to put the 2021 Rogue into production before the end of the year, so it likely won’t be long before we learn whether this alleged leak was accurate or not. The current-generation (and somewhat dated) Rogue still regularly breaks into best-selling lists worldwide, and based on our early look at the next-gen crossover, we see no reason why the new model won’t continue the trend.

Gallery: 2021 Nissan Rogue Allegedly Leaked