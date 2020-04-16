The Cadillac CT5-V is not the CTS-V successor. This is a well-established fact after the somewhat confusing CT5-V debut last year with a 355-horsepower (265-kilowatt) 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6. That figure was later bumped to 360 hp (268 kW) but it’s obviously in a completely different universe from the 640-hp (477 kW) monster Caddy of yesteryear.

The actual replacement is the CT5-V Blackwing, which Cadillac recently announced as having an old-school manual transmission. Power figures weren’t made available in that announcement, but Car and Driver claims to have some inside info suggesting the new super sedan will boast 650 hp (485 kW) from a reworked-but-familiar 6.2-liter supercharged V8.

The report doesn’t cite any source for the alleged information, and in a statement to Motor1.com, Cadillac wouldn’t confirm any details other to say the new sedan will have a manual transmission, and it won’t have the 4.2-liter Blackwing twin-turbo V8. In other words, take this all with a grain of salt, but the engine choice does line up with previous rumors we’ve heard. We mean that figuratively and literally, as we’ve seen spy video of camouflaged CT5 prototypes emitting a snarling V8 soundtrack.

Gallery: Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing

Beyond that, with Cadillac confirming the twin-turbo V8 won’t be offered, there’s little else to stuff under the Blackwing’s hood that can match the outgoing CTS-V. Bumping the 6.2’s output by just 10 hp seems a bit weak, but we’re still talking about a lot of horsepower. It would certainly give the CT5-V Blackwing bragging rights in the segment.

The other upcoming Blackwing in Caddy’s stable is the CT4-V. Details for that model aren’t available either, but it’s believed to borrow the 3.6-liter twin-turbocharged V6 from the ATS-V. It made 464 hp (346 kW) in that application, so expect the CT4-V Blackwing to offer at least that much when the covers are finally lifted. We don’t yet have a specific timetable for the full reveal, but we expect to see both cars sometime this summer.