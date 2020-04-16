Cadillac hasn’t released official pricing for its all-new Escalade. Unofficially, we recently reported on leaked information that suggested the luxury SUV would start at $76,195. That’s a $1,000 bump versus the current Escalade, but one thing that allegedly won’t cost extra on the Escalade's option list will be the new inline-six turbo diesel engine.

This information comes from GM Authority, which cites unnamed sources familiar with the Escalade’s pricing structure. Of course, the diesel is something completely new to range-topping Caddy and will undoubtedly be the fuel-economy engine of choice for buyers. It’s a 3.0-liter mill that generates just 277 horsepower (207 kilowatts), but it matches the big 6.2-liter, 420 hp (313 kW) V8 in torque, producing 460 pound-feet (624 Newton-meters) of twist.

As such, we suspect it will feel plenty powerful on the road but alas, such conclusions will have to wait for our first drive which will hopefully take place later this year. Of course, that depends on Coronavirus but we hope to have some seat time in the summer.

Being a no-charge option, we assume that means buyers can simply drop a checkmark next to the diesel and proceed to the next step. However, that doesn’t rule out the engine being part of a special package that does cost extra; it's an old upsell trick that many automakers often do with desirable options, and General Motors is particularly fond of this.

Perhaps a bigger question is, how desirable will the diesel be in this large, luxury SUV? The recently leaked pricing info shows the Escalade easily extending into six-figure territory, and history shows us that folks who can afford such a vehicle generally aren’t concerned with fuel mileage.

The answer to this question will only come in time, and at this point, it’s unclear when 2021 Escalade production will begin. Things should get rolling in the summer, but that’s the best estimate we have right now.