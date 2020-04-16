The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 is one of the hottest cars of the moment, even with production on pause due to the plant's closure because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Eventually, the C8 Z06 is on the way to take over that star status, and this new rendering imagines how the hotter model might look with the roof panel off.

Given the new, mid-engine layout, Chevy's engineers don't have to make major tweaks to the front of the Z06. The biggest change here is a more aggressive design to the front fascia and more significant creases in the hood. For fitting wider tires, there might need to be adjustments to the fenders. The rendering also gives the hotter 'Vette an attractive set of wheels with angled pairs of spokes and a star shape in the center.

The rear of this Z06 retains much of the C8's existing design. There's a new rear spoiler that borrows the styling from the part available for the C7 Z06. A tall wing like the one on the C8.R racer would allegedly be available, too.

The rumor goes that the Z06 uses a version of the 5.5-liter naturally aspirated V8 with a flat-plane crank from the C8.R race car. The competition rules limit the output to 500 horsepower (373 kilowatts) and 480 pound-feet (651 Newton-meters) of torque. Without the balance of performance adjustments, the road-going variant could have even more power.

The debut date for the C8 Z06 is a mystery, and plant closure makes the timing even harder to predict. Chevy might already have to delay the introduction of the C8 convertible until the 2021 model year, despite taking orders for them, because the factory can't build them.