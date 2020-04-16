Back in February this year, Toyota unveiled the 2021 Supra with a healthy power boost, lots of upgrades, and an A91 Special Edition model. The sports coupe probably won’t reach showrooms before this summer but MotorTrend has already obtained the Supra's Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) efficiency numbers for the 2021 model year. They are slightly worse than before but we can live with that.

According to the publication, the 2021 Supra will return 22 miles per gallon city, 30 mpg highway, and 25 mpg combined. For a comparison, the 2020 model year variant was estimated at 24 mpg city, 31 mpg highway, and 26 mpg combined measured by the EPA's fuel efficiency test cycle.

Fuel consumption is up but the power increase nicely compensates for it - and it’s a trade-off we are totally fine with. The 3.0-liter BMW-sourced turbocharged inline-six engine under the hood now makes 382 horsepower (285 kilowatts) and 368 pound-feet (499 Newton-meters), compared to 335 hp (250 kW) and 365 lb-ft (495 Nm) for the 2020 model year.

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to get an official retrofit for the first model year of the new Supra to match the increased power of the 2021 model. As a side note, the Euro-spec Supra is also not getting the upgraded inline-six due to the continent’s strict emissions standards.

Yes, you’ll lose 1-2 mpg for the 2021 model year but that corresponds to a 0.2-second gain in the 0 to 60 miles per hour (0 to 96 kilometers per hour) sprint, which now takes just 3.9 seconds. The upgraded sports coupe from Japan rides on a tweaked suspension and there's also different tuning for the power steering, adaptive suspension, stability control, and active differential. The 2021 model year also brought a four-cylinder Supra to the U.S. market.