The giant 22-inch wheels make the SQ7 look even more imposing.
With automakers deciding to push back reveals of new models in light of the coronavirus pandemic, at least we can count on tuners to keep the news flowing. Case in point, ABT has been keeping itself busy lately by introducing the RS6-R and RS7-R packages, and now they’ve turned their attention towards another Audi of an entirely different nature.
Being the European version of the SQ7 facelift, the performance-oriented luxury behemoth packs a mighty 4.0-liter TDI V8 engine underneath its hood. Had it been the model Audi sells in North America, the Four Rings would’ve crammed in a twin-turbo V8 gasoline engine with a healthy 500 horsepower (373 kilowatts) and 568 pound-feet (770 Newton-meters) of torque. The diesel is also of the twin-turbo variety and it’s not exactly weak either, producing 429 hp and a monstrous 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) from just 1,250 rpm.
Gallery: 2020 Audi SQ7 widebody by ABT
You’d think that’s plenty of diesel punch even for a large and heavy SUV such as the SQ7, but the tuners at ABT decided to lift those output numbers to 503 hp and 715 lb-ft (969 Nm). The power boost was originally announced towards the end of 2019, but now the tuners have slapped on a widebody kit for good measure.
The brawny appearance is guaranteed by the fender extensions at both front and rear axles, while the front spoiler lip attachment also contributes to the SUV’s meaner stance. The roof-mounted spoiler and quad exhaust tips with custom finishers serve as additional reminders this isn’t a factory SQ7. Rounding off the list of modifications are the massive 22-inch wheels and an assortment of carbon fiber accents inside the tech-heavy cabin.
Overall, the Kempten-based aftermarket specialists have succeeded in making the Audi SQ7 look more aggressive without crossing the line like some other tuners – I’m looking at you, Mansory.
The set includes an aggressively designed front skirt add-on, fender extensions, door strip attachments, rear skirt add-on and an end pipe cover set. A slim body kit version without fender extensions is available as an option. SQ7 owners can also order additional options available, such as ABS plastic or carbon fibre ABT rear wing or fender inserts.
A high-tech control unit helps to boost the standard 435 hp (320 kW) and 900 Nm to an enormous 510 hp (375 kW) and 970 Nm. In addition, ABT Sound Control is available for models with factory-fitted Active Sound Systems, to create an especially charismatic vehicle sound.
ABT sports wheels are available exclusively in 22-inch, but with three exciting designs to choose from. For example, the Sport GR, in glossy or matt black, with its diamond machined elements. A unique option is the HR Aero in dark smoke with its distinctive aero ring. The third option is the flowforming high-performance wheel HR-F in shadow silver or dark smoke.
The world's largest tuner of Audi and VW vehicles also offers new interior components for the SQ7. New additions are ABT dashboard covers and seat frame cover panels with carbon trim. Recent introductions include the ABT start-stop switch cap with illuminated logo and ABT integrated entrance lights.
*The engine performance data is in accordance with the stipulations of EWG/80/1269. The process and dynamometer manufacturer have been certified and authorised by the vehicle manufacturer.For further details, visit www.abt-sportsline.com/performance-measurement.