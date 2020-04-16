With automakers deciding to push back reveals of new models in light of the coronavirus pandemic, at least we can count on tuners to keep the news flowing. Case in point, ABT has been keeping itself busy lately by introducing the RS6-R and RS7-R packages, and now they’ve turned their attention towards another Audi of an entirely different nature.

Being the European version of the SQ7 facelift, the performance-oriented luxury behemoth packs a mighty 4.0-liter TDI V8 engine underneath its hood. Had it been the model Audi sells in North America, the Four Rings would’ve crammed in a twin-turbo V8 gasoline engine with a healthy 500 horsepower (373 kilowatts) and 568 pound-feet (770 Newton-meters) of torque. The diesel is also of the twin-turbo variety and it’s not exactly weak either, producing 429 hp and a monstrous 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) from just 1,250 rpm.

Gallery: 2020 Audi SQ7 widebody by ABT

22 Photos

You’d think that’s plenty of diesel punch even for a large and heavy SUV such as the SQ7, but the tuners at ABT decided to lift those output numbers to 503 hp and 715 lb-ft (969 Nm). The power boost was originally announced towards the end of 2019, but now the tuners have slapped on a widebody kit for good measure.

The brawny appearance is guaranteed by the fender extensions at both front and rear axles, while the front spoiler lip attachment also contributes to the SUV’s meaner stance. The roof-mounted spoiler and quad exhaust tips with custom finishers serve as additional reminders this isn’t a factory SQ7. Rounding off the list of modifications are the massive 22-inch wheels and an assortment of carbon fiber accents inside the tech-heavy cabin.

Overall, the Kempten-based aftermarket specialists have succeeded in making the Audi SQ7 look more aggressive without crossing the line like some other tuners – I’m looking at you, Mansory.