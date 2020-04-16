We’ll finally confess it - yes, small and smart motorhomes are cool and everything but nothing can beat a giant luxury camper. Especially if we are talking about living a life on the road, not just going on summer vacation trips. The “community of explorers that live and survive on the capabilities of their vehicle” is exactly the target of this Ford F-350-based camper. Meet the Evolution, a product of a Sacramento-based company called Nimbl.

Designed and built by a team of experienced engineers and mechanics, who happen to be lifelong explorers, the Evolution rides on a modified F-350 chassis with Icon Suspension System with 35-inch tall tires on all four corners. Under the hood is the Blue Oval’s 7.3-liter V8 mated to a 10-speed automatic gearbox.

More important, however, is the living area - a monolith monocoque composite construction made of a combination of fiberglass and carbon fiber. The habitat has a minimalistic design but features everything one could ask for when living on the road, including two-burner induction cooktop, DC fridge, optional microwave, LED UV water sterilization system, diesel heater and hot water system with multi-stage filtration system, 80 gallons of freshwater and a 24-gallon grey water tank, optional air conditioning, and many more.

“The Nimbl Evolution’s habitat is designed with functional creature comforts so you can take care of what’s most important on the road - yourself,” the company explains. “Ideal for two, the habitat is well appointed for daily tasks: cooking, personal hygiene, relaxing in the custom upholstered dinette (which can be converted into a second bed for the little ones), and enjoying a great night’s sleep in the queen size, memory foam bed.”

ExpeditionPortal.com reports that pricing for the new Nimbl Evolution starts at $249,000, which includes a $70,000 vehicle allowance and the custom aluminum flatbed.