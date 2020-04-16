The Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator both have accrued a considerable following, especially within the off-roading community. Both vehicles offer one of the, if not the, best off-roading machine that your money can buy. This month, however, both Jeep models are available for less money, which is good news for its fans and those who are planning to buy one this month.

According to a report by CarsDirect, the Wrangler and Gladiator are both being offered with Employee Pricing for the first time. This equates to around $3,500 in savings. A 0% APR for 36 months is also currently being offered.

FCA Employee Pricing equates to a five percent reduction to the dealer's invoice price plus a $200 fee. As an example, CarsDirect computed that the Wrangler Unlimited Sahara Edition's price can go down from $38,645 to $35,296, exclusive of destination charge. As for the Gladiator, the price goes down by $3,500.

This is a huge improvement to what was offered last month, but don't be so quick to jump the gun just yet. It has been reported that some dealers might be offering up to $10,000 discount on both models – you just need to know which dealership to look at, so we suggest to confirm with your dealer how much they can offer for the Wrangler and Gladiator.

Now, here's the catch. The Employee Pricing is only applicable when buying, plus it doesn't include the range-toppers Wrangler Rubicon and Gladiator Mojave Edition. Moreover, the 0% APR for 36 months offer on both cars can't be used in conjunction with the Employee Pricing, so there's that.

Is it a great time to buy a Wrangler or Gladiator? Well, that depends on your dealer, your choice of trim, and whether your buying or leasing.