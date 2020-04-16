Earlier last month, the seventh-generation Hyundai Elantra made its online debut and graced us with its sleek look, raising the bar for the Korean marque. Even better, a hybrid version is included in its lineup for the first time ever, which gives buyers more options when choosing for the compact sedan.

There's one problem, though – with the current coronavirus crisis, we believe it will take time before Hyundai will be able to sell the revamped model in its showrooms. Interested buyers will have to wait, or they can resolve to the 2020 Elantra, which is April's cheapest vehicle to lease.

According to a report by CarsDirect, the MY 2020 Elantra SE stands as the cheapest small car to lease for this month with an effective cost of $208 a month. This price includes $139 leasing for 36 months and $2,499 due at signing with a 10,000 miles per year allowance. Of note, these numbers are effective in Los Angeles and may not be the same in your state right now so if you're interested, you may want to contact your dealer.

For comparison, the similarly-priced 2020 Toyota Corolla LE has an effective cost of $255 per month, which comes from a $199 leasing price for 36 months and $1,999 at signing. The 2020 Honda Civic LX is a bit cheaper than the Corolla by a hair at $240 per month, but still towering over the Elantra's leasing price.

Now, as CarsDirect pointed out, is it better to lease the Elantra rather than buying it? That depends on you actually, but take note that a Hyundai is currently offering 0% APR for 84 months amid the coronavirus crisis.

Or, it might be better to wait for the seventh-generation model which should enter the showrooms sometime this year.