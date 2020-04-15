The deal is good for every car, and it runs through May 4.
As our days of Coronavirus quarantine stretch into weeks, companies large and small have taken steps to help others. That holds especially true for healthcare workers battling the pandemic, and Mazda is now offering some automotive assistance to those on the front lines through free cleaning and basic vehicle services such as oil changes. It’s not just for Mazda owners, however – the automaker will accept a wide range of vehicles from major manufacturers. It’s called the Essential Car Care program, and it runs through May 4.
“Supporting the communities where we live and work is rooted deeply in Mazda’s 100-year history. We are honored to give back to those dedicated to saving lives during this pandemic,” MNAO President Jeff Guyton said. “We understand the important role vehicles play in people’s lives, and by partnering with our dealer network, we hope to make a meaningful impact in communities around the country.”
The program began at the dealership level, with select locations providing assistance to local healthcare workers. Word eventually reached Mazda’s corporate offices, at which point a plan was implemented in conjunction with the Mazda dealer network to extend it across the U.S. through participating Mazda dealerships.
The program is open to active healthcare workers in the U.S., including those at hospitals, urgent care facilities, laboratories, blood banks, assisted and long-term care facilities, and many more. The services include deep cleaning the vehicle’s exterior and interior, focusing on high-touch areas. Free standard oil changes are also part of the program, but there are some limitations on eligible vehicles. In short, anything that requires more than eight quarts of oil is excluded, as are classic and exotic cars.
Mazda says it’s investing $5 million into the Essential Car Care program. Eligible healthcare workers are advised to contact their local dealership to confirm participation. Hit the press release button below for full details on the program.
MAZDA HONORS HEALTHCARE HEROES WITH NEW ESSENTIAL CAR CARE PROGRAM
DEALERS ACROSS THE NATION TO OFFER STANDARD FREE OIL CHANGES AND ENHANCED VEHICLE CLEANING FOR MOST MAKES AND MODELS
April 15, 2020
April 15, 2020

IRVINE, Calif. (April 15, 2020) – Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) announced it will provide free standard oil changes and enhanced cleaning services for U.S. healthcare workers at participating dealers nationwide. This program, which begins on April 16, is not limited to Mazda owners and is available for most makes and models from other manufacturers. The Essential Car Care program, developed in partnership with the Mazda dealer network, will invest a minimum of $5 million as part of the initiative.
Inspired by Mazda dealers who implemented similar programs for healthcare workers locally, Mazda quickly developed a nationwide plan to partner with its dealer network to invest in this initiative honoring healthcare heroes across the U.S.
“Mazda dealers prioritize giving back to the communities in which they operate,” Jim McDonald, Mazda National Dealer Advisory Council Chairman said. “In this challenging time, we want to do what we can to support our local healthcare workers. We deeply appreciate all they have done and will continue to do in the fight against COVID-19.”
In order to help ensure the safety of healthcare workers and service employees, dealers participating in the Essential Car Care initiative have committed to enhanced vehicle cleaning of high-touch interior and exterior surfaces using Mazda and EPA-approved cleansers. Mazda has also encouraged dealers to continue following the recommendations from the CDC and local public health and government officials, along with workplace personal hygiene practices to help ensure the safety of everyone in the service areas.
Details on the Essential Car Care initiative can be found below.
ESSENTIAL CAR CARE
FACT SHEET
The Essential Car Care is available from April 16 - May 4, 2020.
PROGRAM ELIGIBILITY:
Eligible participants are all active healthcare workers in eligible U.S. medical facilities (defined
below). Medical Facilities for the purpose of this program include:
• Hospitals, Urgent Care, Surgical Centers, Birth Centers
• Healthcare Providers, Doctor Offices, Medical Clinics, Medical Offices, Medical Centers,
Medical Facilities, Health Systems
• Mental Health Providers and Addiction Treatment Centers
• Medical Testing Facilities, Imaging and Radiology Centers
• Assisted Living, Long-Term Care Facilities, Nursing Homes, Hospice Homes, Adult Care
Homes, Home Health Agencies
• Public Health Agencies
• Medical Laboratory and Research Centers
• Medical Equipment Providers
• Orthopedic and other Rehabilitation Centers (Physical Therapy, Chiropractic, etc.)
• Blood Banks
• Telehealth Providers
Eligibility for the program is simple. Healthcare workers will be asked to share proof
of occupation, such as a valid employment ID badge or a pay stub. The offer is not transferrable
to others.
ELIGIBLE VEHICLES:
Most standard make/model passenger cars, crossovers and SUVs are eligible. The program
excludes certain vehicles, inlcuding exotic vehicles, classic car vehicles, offroad vehicles, vehicles
with greater than 8-quart engine oil capacity or any other vehicles with special manufacturer
requirements. To ensure we can service as many healthcare workers as possible, the
program allows for each worker receive the service on one car, per program period.
PROGRAM AVAILABILITY:
Essential Car Care is available at participating Mazda dealers throughout the country. We
encourage healthcare workers to contact their local Mazda dealer to determine if they are
participating in the program.