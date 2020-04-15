As our days of Coronavirus quarantine stretch into weeks, companies large and small have taken steps to help others. That holds especially true for healthcare workers battling the pandemic, and Mazda is now offering some automotive assistance to those on the front lines through free cleaning and basic vehicle services such as oil changes. It’s not just for Mazda owners, however – the automaker will accept a wide range of vehicles from major manufacturers. It’s called the Essential Car Care program, and it runs through May 4.

“Supporting the communities where we live and work is rooted deeply in Mazda’s 100-year history. We are honored to give back to those dedicated to saving lives during this pandemic,” MNAO President Jeff Guyton said. “We understand the important role vehicles play in people’s lives, and by partnering with our dealer network, we hope to make a meaningful impact in communities around the country.”

The program began at the dealership level, with select locations providing assistance to local healthcare workers. Word eventually reached Mazda’s corporate offices, at which point a plan was implemented in conjunction with the Mazda dealer network to extend it across the U.S. through participating Mazda dealerships.

The program is open to active healthcare workers in the U.S., including those at hospitals, urgent care facilities, laboratories, blood banks, assisted and long-term care facilities, and many more. The services include deep cleaning the vehicle’s exterior and interior, focusing on high-touch areas. Free standard oil changes are also part of the program, but there are some limitations on eligible vehicles. In short, anything that requires more than eight quarts of oil is excluded, as are classic and exotic cars.

Mazda says it’s investing $5 million into the Essential Car Care program. Eligible healthcare workers are advised to contact their local dealership to confirm participation. Hit the press release button below for full details on the program.