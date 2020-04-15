The Mazda 787B is the brand's most famous race car because of its victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and now designer Maximilian Schneider has a rendering for a rotary-powered competition machine that could take the brand back to the top step of the podium in the famous French event. He calls it the Mazda RX-10 Vision Longtail, and the vehicle looks fantastic.

Schneider tells Motor1.com that the RX-10's long, sculpted rear is a nod to the proportions of Group C endurance racing cars from the 1980s. "To balance this out and inherit the brand's fluid and emotional design language of "Kodo" (Soul of Motion), I kept the surfacing simple and three-dimensional without extra drama like wild aero-cuts and large spoilers," he told us.

The low-slung shape looks like it would slip through the air and would be eye-catching whether the RX-10 is cruising down the street or doing triple-digit speeds on the Mulsanne Straight. The rear offers some of the most visually interesting elements like the triangles that create the window into the engine bay. The shape is a subtle reference to the rotary engine that powers the car.

Schneider imagines the RX-10 Vision Longtail competing in the new hypercar class at Le Mans. To comply with modern emissions rules, it would use a mid-mounted, hydrogen-fueled, three-rotor Wankel engine displacing 2.3 liters and producing 780 horsepower (582 kilowatts) to the rear wheels. Two electric motors making a total of 250 hp would power the front wheels. This setup would get the RX-10 to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 2.5 seconds and a top speed of 265 mph (427 kph).

In addition to rendering a variety of concepts on his Instagram page, Schneider is an exterior designer at Mitsubishi Motors Japan. Let's hope the brand sees his talent and gives him a chance to influence the styling of future models.