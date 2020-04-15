A nearly 60-car pileup snarled a Chicago freeway Wednesday morning as a freak mid-April snowstorm swept through the region. The unexpected snowfall made road conditions slick, with the first reports of the pileup coming shortly after 5 a.m., according to Block Club Chicago. The chain reaction had the Chicago Fire Department respond with its Mass Casualty Unit and 12 ambulances.

Fourteen people were taken to area hospitals with undisclosed injuries. There’s no word on their conditions; however, none of the injuries were life-threatening, and there’ve been no reported deaths, either. The pileup happened on the Kennedy Expressway at North Avenue. The crash closed the expressway for several hours, with one inbound local lane open around 8:45 a.m. Inbound express lanes were also open around that time.

Photos from the scene show cars and semi-trucks littered across the highway with bumpers askew and doors dinged and battered. The video embedded below (NSFW: Language) of the pileup is frightening to watch. You can hear cars crashing into each other while watching others slide backward into the mass of tangled cars.

A semi speeds through the carnage, too, though you don’t ever hear it collide with anything. The video also shows people scrambling over the concrete wall lining the highway, escaping their cars, though that did put them at the risk of being hit or run over. You should stay in your vehicle with the seatbelt on, though that’s dependent on the evolving situation around you.

Today’s Chicago pileup is a startling reminder of how quickly road conditions can deteriorate with just a bit of snow and ice. With fewer cars out on the road, due to the state’s stay-at-home order to help combat the coronavirus, drivers were more prone to speeding, according to an Illinois Department of Transportation spokesperson that talked with the publication.