LG Motorsports in Texas has a Chevrolet Corvette C8 that the company is turning into a dedicated drag racing machine. The latest step in that evolution is the first conversion that puts the new 'Vette on 15-inch wheels. The tuner has a video showing off the setup.

If you're wondering why LG Motorsports would ditch the stock 19-inch wheels for these 15-inch pieces, the answer is all about getting a better launch. Mickey Thompson drag racing tires with massive sidewalls wrap around the wheels. When the weight transfers to the back when the driver accelerates off the line, the tires squash down creating a larger contact patch.

Gallery: Chevrolet Corvette C8 On 15-inch Wheels

14 Photos

Take a look at the other end, where LG Motorsports fits narrow tires. For drag racing a rear-wheel-drive vehicle, the goal is to reduce rolling resistance at the front.

Save Thousands On A New Chevrolet 7511 MSRP $ 56,995 MSRP $ 56,995 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

LG Motorsports' Corvette also has a nitrous system. A test in March showed the car running the quarter-mile in 12.09 seconds. However, the power caused a half shaft to break during the third run. Since then, the company installed stronger pieces from Driveshaft Shope and added a custom exhaust. With these tweaks and the 15-inch wheel setup, we can't wait to see what times the car is capable of.

Chevy was able to build just under 2,700 examples of the C8 Corvette before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the closure of the factory. Still, the work from company's like LG Motorsports, Hennessey, and lots more indicate that the model should have robust aftermarket support. Whether you're looking to tweak the looks, hit the track, or go to the drag strip, expect there to be lots of options for modding the C8.