How about an extra 110 ponies?
Scroll through the stories we’ve written about Manhart over the last few years, and you’ll notice the company’s focus on tuning BMW models. Over the same time, BMW and Toyota partnered to produce two new vehicles from the same base – the Z4 and Supra – sharing numerous drivetrain components and other parts. Manhart released its upgrade for the Z4 last year, upping its output to 440 horsepower (328 kilowatts). Today, the aftermarket tuning company announced an upgrade package for the Supra, and it’ll make 450 hp (336 kW).
Called the Supra GR 450, the torque also sees a substantial increase, too, now rated at 479 pound-feet (650 Newton-meters) of torque. The stock Supra produces 340 hp (254 kW) and 369 (500 Nm) of torque. Manhart uses the same turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine, though it features an MHTronix MHtronik Powerbox – an ECU remap – and a “stainless steel rear silencer with valve control.” Tailpipe trim choices are either black or carbon fiber.
Manhart also upgrades the supra with lowering springs by H&R, though there is a KW Variant 3-coilover suspension with in-house tuning that’s also available. Other visual upgrades include red accent lines and stripes. Nine-by-twenty-inch wheels sit at the front while larger, 10.5-by-20-inch wheels are at the rear. The rims come in diamond polish, but they’re also available in gloss black or matte black. The company also has a solution for those looking to remove the catalytic converter, while also offering owners the ability to deactivate automatic stop/start and the fake exhaust note that’s piped into the interior.
The Manhart upgrades give the already swoopy and sporty Supra even more on-road elegance, especially with the additional red accents. Prices for the various upgrades and packages are available from Manhart if the stock Toyota Supra isn’t offering enough performance. Now that the new Supra is here, tuners and aftermarket companies are offering a host of various upgrades that provide more power, styling, and performance than Toyota offers out of the box.
While models from other brands have also come into the focus of MANHART
Performance, the team from Wuppertal initially positioned itself primarily the last few years as a tuning specialist for BMW models. The Z4 Roadster is one of the most dynamic and most popular Munich models among sports car drivers with pure petrol in their blood. MANHART offers an extensive program for the open-top cruiser. Looking at the current generation, the Z4 is known for having an Asian twin from Toyota, called the GR Supra, with which the Z4 shares a large part of its technology.
It is therefore obvious that MANHART took on the job of upgrading this Japanese sports coupé: The impressive result is the GR 450. While the production model of the Toyota with the legendary name is by no means weak on the chest thanks to 340 hp and 500 Nm, the MANHART GR 450 is again significantly more powerful: Thanks to the MHtronik Powerbox or an ECU remap and a stainless steel rear silencer with valve control, the three-liter B58 in-line six-cylinder with twin-scroll turbocharging now provides a remarkable 450 hp and 650 Nm. The exhaust tailpipe trims are available either in black or carbon fiber. In addition, there is also a MANHART downpipe, optionally with a 300-cell catalytic converter or for export and motorsport use without. catalytic converter, as well as a replacement pipe for the gasoline particle filter or OPF.
In addition to optimizing the engine, adapting the suspension also supports the even more dynamic driving characteristic of the Supra. The GR 450 has lowering springs by H&R or a KW Variant 3-coilover suspension with special, in-house tuning, which of course also ensures lowering the center of gravity.
Of course this is not the only visual refinement. There is also the typical MANHART decorative vinyl set, which gives the Supra a motorsport touch with various decorative stripes and accent lines in red. In addition, the large Toyota sports coupé runs on MANHART Concave One alloy wheels. The double-spoke wheels have a sporty, elegant finish in “diamond polished” and the dimensions 9x20 inches at the front and 10.5x20 inches at the rear. Alternatively, the Concave One rim is also available in glossy black or matt black. The tires fitted on the rims measure 265/30 ZR20 and 285/30 ZR20.
The long-awaited MANHART Emulator Control Module is also here. There are two variants available for the GR450: Delete-R and Valve Control for your exhaust. The ECM Deleter is the answer to a growing demand from customers who are looking for a suitable and simple solution that deals with catalyst removal or de-cat. The ECM flap control deactivates automatic start / stop and automatic sound design (ASD / fake exhaust sound in the interior) and allows exhaust valve control via the buttons on the multifunction steering wheel of the Toyota vehicle.
All other facts as well as price and delivery information can be found on the MANHART Performance site (www.manhart-performance.de/en), the new MANHART Performance online shop (www.manhart-performance.de/shop/en/toyota) or directly from the MANHART Performance sales team.