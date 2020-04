London, UK – April 15 2020 – Motorsport Network, the integrated digital platform that is the destination for millions of automotive and racing fans and Ferrari SpA today announced a partnership to create a new channel on the Motorsport.tv platform.

The Ferrari channel is a treasure trove for all fans of the Prancing Horse providing a wide range of racing activities.

Race and sporting coverage includes Competizioni GT, F1 Clienti, XX Programmes and Ferrari Challenge (Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and UK) as well as a wide range of video content on the road car range. There’s also a spotlight on Ferrari’s participation in WEC, Le Mans 24 hours and Blancpain GT series.

There are livestreams, full race replays, highlights, official model presentations and more.

Aligned with our Racing and Automotive media platforms and other assets in the Motorsport Network, such as the Colombo archive, the largest private collection of Ferrari images, Canossa and Amalgam, both Ferrari licence holders and FerrariChat, the largest Ferrari online chat community - the ambition is for the Ferrari channel on Motorsport TV to sit at the heart of a highly engaged community. Motorsport Network will work with Ferrari to produce unique content as part of the programme.

Motorsport.tv is Motorsport Network’s proprietary OTT platform, providing over 1,000 livestreams a year, race highlights, original shows and documentaries dedicated to racing and cars. There are over 125 international and national race series covered as well as an exclusive full archive of 24 Hours of Le Mans. Motorsport.tv can be watched anytime, anywhere, on a broad range of streaming devices: online, iOS, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, etc. Motorsport.tv – Fuel Your Passion For Speed

Gallery: Official Ferrari Channel On Motorsport.tv

4 Photos

Fully developed in-house, the Motorsport Network video platform features advanced functionalities, an optimal streaming experience and a flexible and easy-to-brand channel-based structure. Its player is fully embeddable and can be used on many different platforms, for maximum distribution reach.

Jane Reeve, Ferrari Chief Communication Officer said, “In a world where content is king, the agreement with Motorsport Network arrives at an ideal time allowing us to significantly amplify our story living. Story living as opposed to story telling because, without doubt, any Ferrari event involves the whole range of emotions and senses in a truly empathic experience. We are extremely pleased to be able to work together with Motorsport Network to share what it means to be Ferrari to an even larger global audience”

James Allen, Motorsport Network’s President said, “We are very proud to make this announcement today of an exciting partnership with Ferrari and look forward to creating a channel that is a true destination for all fans of this legendary marque and to cross-leveraging with our other platforms to best serve the audience.”

About Motorsport Network

Every month over 56 million dedicated users visit a Motorsport Network digital property, to buy, to learn, to be entertained, or simply to feed their passion for cars and racing.

We sit at the heart of the Racing and Automotive industries and provide authoritative thought leadership as well as unique experiences to our customers. We take them on a customer journey that encompasses news and insights, events, tickets, games and esports, so we leverage the network effect to add value to their experience. We use our technology and modern data tools to continuously test, learn, and improve. Our processes, content creation and products are constantly evolving to better serve our audience.

To read all Motorsport Network announcements, please click here

For more information, please contact:

E Ravi Panhania, Motorsport Network

Ravi.Panhania@motorsport,com

+44 7984 399047