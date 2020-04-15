If you're one of the 130 folks who are buying a Lotus Evija, then specifying your new supercar offers the opportunity to try out the brand's new, high-tech, touch-screen configurator. For those of us without the €1.5 million to €2 million to spend, the automaker is now showing off the virtual build process. Production of the EV begins before the end of the year.

Given the vehicle's exclusivity, Lotus gives buyers the freedom to personalize the interior and exterior color schemes. The company's configurator uses software generally for video games to render the vehicle. It even has ray-tracing that simulates the way light hits the surfaces in the real world. Customers can then place the Evija in various environments to get an idea of how their look for the car would fit into the scene.

Gallery: Lotus Evija Configurator

8 Photos

"We know every customer journey will be unique and our highly experienced customer relations team is ready to support any requests. With state-of-the-art digital tools such as the new configurator, we can accommodate customer preferences and requirements from anywhere in the world at the touch of a button," Simon Clare, Executive Director of Global Marketing at Lotus, said in the configurator's announcement.

The new shots of the Evija (above) come straight out of the configurator. They show the car in Atomic Red with the Carbon Black accent package. The selected environment is the Lotus Design studio.

The Evija uses four electric motors making a total of 1,973 horsepower (1,471 kilowatts). Lotus predicts the sprint to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) taking less than 3 seconds and hitting 124 mph (200 kph) in about 6 seconds. The top speed is in excess of 200 mph (340 kph). The estimated range is 250 miles (400 kilometers) in the WLTP test.