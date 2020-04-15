While the oddball 3 Series Gran Turismo has gone the way of the dodo, one niche model based on the 3 Series Sedan will live to see a second generation. We’re talking about the 4 Series Gran Coupe, BMW’s answer to the Audi A5 Sportback, which spy shots from September 2019 revealed will be renewed as a conventionally powered equivalent of the fully electric i4.

Speaking of which, the zero-emissions Concept i4 unveiled last month has now served as a foundation for a speculative rendering of the new 4 Series Gran Coupe. Shared with us by Instagram user zer.o.wt, the swoopy liftback has been imagined in production guise by replacing the showcar’s flashy design details with more down-to-earth bits and pieces.

With BMW gradually removing disguise off its 4 Series Coupe prototypes, it’s not that hard to imagine how its four-door sibling will look. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but the grille is certainly a love/hate affair as it’s hard to believe there’s someone out there who doesn’t have an opinion about the XXL kidneys.

The top half will actually remain closed to improve the car’s aerodynamic efficiency, with the flaps automatically opening whenever the engine will need the extra cooling. Despite not having a combustion engine, the i4 will still have the big grille as BMW has promised to implement this design signature on EVs as well.

Provided BMW won’t change the rear layout with the model’s second generation, the swoopy roofline won’t be the only thing separating the 4 Series Gran Coupe from the 3 Series Sedan as the fancier version will also be more practical by using a hatchback configuration. The artist has envisioned the new model in a couple of vibrant colors you’ll probably be able to get by paying extra for an Individual paint.

The mechanical bits should be largely carried over from the 3 Series, all the way up to the M440i in both rear- and all-wheel-drive flavors. Europe recently received a potent 3 Series diesel with the M340d sedan and wagon, but it remains to be seen whether the inline-six oil burner will also be installed in the 4 Series Gran Coupe. A rumor from nearly two years ago said something about the possibility of an M4 Gran Coupe, but it remains to be seen whether BMW will go after the RS5 Sportback.

Logic tells us the new GC will debut after the Coupe and Convertible models due later this year, so look for an official reveal to take place sometime in 2021.