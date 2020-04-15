The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E is supposed to go on sale in the United States in less than a month from now but this, obviously, heavily depends on the development of the situation with the coronavirus. According to leaked information from a Ford dealership, the first day for orders should be May 11 and new internal data shows the all-electric crossover could be even more powerful than initially believed.

When Ford unveiled the Mach-E in November last year, the specifications showed you’ll be able to get standard and extended range models, both coming in rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive variants. Power ranged from 255 horsepower (190 kilowatts) to 332 hp (248 kW) for the highest, non-GT versions. It turns out the actual output numbers could be higher.

Leaked images from Ford's dealer training site, obtained by macheforum.com members, reveal an increase in power and torque figures for the 2021 Mustang Mach-E. Compared to the numbers published by Ford last year, some of the models get a boost by up to 14 hp. Below are all the changes as reported by a forum member.

Gallery: 2020 Ford Mustang Mach-E

95 Photos

RWD Standard Range Mach-E:



266 hp / 317 lb-ft / 198 kW​

(+11 hp, +11 lb-ft, +8 kW from original specs)​



RWD Extended Range Mach-E:



290 hp / 317 lb-ft / 216 kW​

(+8 hp, +11 lb-ft, +6 kW from original specs)​



AWD Standard Range Mach-E:



266 hp / 428 lb-ft / 198 kW​

(+11 hp, +11 lb-ft, +8 kW from original specs)​



AWD Extended Range Mach-E:



346 hp / 428 lb-ft / 258 kW​

(+14 hp, +11 lb-ft, +10 kW from original specs)​

