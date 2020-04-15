Up to 14 hp more than the initial numbers.
The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E is supposed to go on sale in the United States in less than a month from now but this, obviously, heavily depends on the development of the situation with the coronavirus. According to leaked information from a Ford dealership, the first day for orders should be May 11 and new internal data shows the all-electric crossover could be even more powerful than initially believed.
When Ford unveiled the Mach-E in November last year, the specifications showed you’ll be able to get standard and extended range models, both coming in rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive variants. Power ranged from 255 horsepower (190 kilowatts) to 332 hp (248 kW) for the highest, non-GT versions. It turns out the actual output numbers could be higher.
Leaked images from Ford's dealer training site, obtained by macheforum.com members, reveal an increase in power and torque figures for the 2021 Mustang Mach-E. Compared to the numbers published by Ford last year, some of the models get a boost by up to 14 hp. Below are all the changes as reported by a forum member.
RWD Standard Range Mach-E:
RWD Extended Range Mach-E:
AWD Standard Range Mach-E:
AWD Extended Range Mach-E:
So far, the only thing Ford has are reservations coming from prospective customers - no actual vehicle orders have been placed. Production of the model is scheduled to begin this fall but, again, these were Ford’s plans before the coronavirus outbreak, which means there’s always the possibility for some delays.