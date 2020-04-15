Cadillac took the wraps off the all-new Escalade more than two months ago, but it’s only now we’re able to find out how much the luxury SUV costs in its fifth generation. A report from Cadillac Society sheds light on the juicy pricing details, with the base Luxury model allegedly starting at $76,195 or $1,000 more than the outgoing model. Step up to the Sport trim and it will set you back $85,595 before playing with the options boxes.

$85,695 will get you the 2021 Escalade Premium Luxury variant with the Performance Package, which encompasses goodies such as the Magnetic Ride Control, an electronic limited-slip differential, and the trailering integration package. The latter includes an integrated brake controller, hitch assist guidelines, trailering app, and a camera.

Gallery: 2021 Cadillac Escalade

90 Photos

Should you be willing to pay six figures for an Escalade even before adding options, the Platinum flavor can be had for both the Premium Luxury and Sport trims. In both cases, the latest Cadillac luxobarge kicks off at $101,745.

Bear in mind that all of the prices mentioned here are for the rear-wheel-drive version without taking into account the destination charges. In the case of the 2020 Escalade, AWD costs an extra $3,000 and the extra fees amount to $1,295. Needless to say, the already revealed ESV variant with its stretched wheelbase is going to cost more.

Save Thousands On A New Cadillac Escalade MSRP $ 76,490 MSRP $ 76,490 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

Besides the 6.2-liter V8 standard gasoline engine with its 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet (623 Newton-meters) of torque, Cadillac will also sell its flagship SUV with an optional 3.0-liter turbodiesel rated at 277 horsepower and the same torque as the V8. Being a diesel, the torque will be available much sooner, at just 1,500 rpm, compared to the gasoline engine where the driver unlocks the whole shebang from 4,100 rpm.

Sales of the 2021 Escalade are scheduled to begin late this year and production will take place at GM’s Arlington, Texas factory. Meanwhile, there are deals to be had if you’re willing to settle for a 2020MY.