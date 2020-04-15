The Chevy Dude, also known as Mike Davenport, says that the good folks of the internet have been sending him videos proving the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 can’t do donuts, that its stability nannies and electronics just won’t have it. Keen to prove them wrong, he found a big patch of empty pavement and let ‘er rip.

Of course, being a modern car, it’s not as easy as putting it in gear and mashing the throttle. And that’s where the Chevy Dude enlightens us. He thinks that most people who are trying to roast the rear tires in their Corvette C8s are probably thumbing the drive-mode selector to the Race setting – that mode’s display in the electronic gauge cluster says “ESC Off,” perfect for hooning, right?

Well, the Chevy Dude doesn’t think that’s quite accurate. Instead, he says to press the stability control button twice, holding down on the second press for about five seconds. Doing so will really, truly deactivate the stability system, putting the responsibility to keep the shiny side up squarely in the driver’s hands.

Once the system is fully dialed in, Davenport has no trouble getting the Corvette sideways and spinning. Liquefying the rear tires is quick work for the 495-horsepower (369-kilowatt) 6.2-liter V8. The Chevy Dude says the tires on his Corvette only lasted 1,200 miles, and after watching his video, we fully believe that claim.

It’s not the first time Davenport, who works at Bachman Chevrolet in Louisville, Kentucky, has done a rip-roaring tire roast in a Corvette. His old C7 was the subject of many a standing burnout, a task he says is likely out of the question on the C8. That’s due, perhaps, to heavily rear-biased weight distribution, grippy Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires, or a combination of factors. Still, other forms of slip-slidey rear-wheel-drive antics are a cinch for the new ‘Vette.