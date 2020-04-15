The Peugeot 3008 and Hyundai Tucson are only among the many crossover utility vehicles you can buy in the market today – at least in the majority of markets in the world. While one is French and the other is Korean, both hulking crossovers share a common trait: both have diesel engine options, which make them a viable choice especially in markets where diesel fuel is cheaper than gasoline.

Now, if you're a regular car buyer, you might be asking which of these two are quicker – not that it matters because, really, if you want fast and quick cars, why go for a high-riding, diesel vehicle?

Gallery: 2021 Hyundai Tucson new rendering

42 Photos

But then again, to satisfy some people's curiosity, our colleagues from Motor1 Turkey has staged a drag race between the 3008 and Tucson. Let's see the differences in black and white first.

The Hyundai Tucson, which will get a major revamp soon and might look like the images in the gallery above, comes with a 1.6L CRDi turbo-diesel mill that produces 134 horsepower (100 kilowatts) and 236 pound-feet (320 Newton-meters) of torque. Power is sent to all four wheels via a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The Peugeot 3008, on the other hand, is powered a 1.5L BlueHDi turbo-diesel power plant that puts out similar numbers with the Tucson at 130 hp (97 kW) and 221 lb-ft (300 Nm) of torque. It has a front-wheel drivetrain and uses a conventional 8-speed automatic gearbox. Notably, the French crossover is 772 pounds (350 kilograms) lighter than AWD Tucson, equivalent to three healthy passengers.

With weight advantage over the Tucson, can the 3008 win over the Korean's power advantage? Watch the video on top of this page to find out.