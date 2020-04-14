Ford filed a trademark application for the term G.O.A.T. Modes in the United States on March 25. The folks at Ford Authority first noticed the paperwork submission. The automaker's form says that it would use G.O.A.T. Modes for "drive systems comprised of automatic controls for vehicle chassis and powertrain controllers, integrated as an integral part of a passenger vehicle."

The United States Patent and Trademark Office lists the current status of the application as: "new application will be assigned to an examining attorney approximately 3 months after filing date." After that, there's an extensive process before the agency can grant the trademark to Ford. This bureaucratic procedure suggests it could be quite a while before G.O.A.T. Modes appear on any production vehicles.

The filing also raises the question of how Ford could use G.O.A.T. Modes for a drive system. We wonder whether the term might have a double meaning. First G.O.A.T. is a common acronym, particularly in sports, for the greatest of all time. It's a lofty claim to make about a vehicle mode but is something that the marketing folks would probably love to advertise.

In addition, goats, particularly the various species of mountain goats, are famous for their climbing ability. It seems reasonable to suspect G.O.A.T. Modes could be a clever name for an off-road driving system. Each letter likely represents a different feature of the system.

Ford has plenty of crossovers on the way that could use an off-road-driving system with a fun name like G.O.A.T. Modes. The new Bronco and Bronco Sport are probably debuting too soon for this trademark to get through authorization. Ford could apply the tech to later, more hardcore off-roading versions of the models.