The Senna is not the type of car you’d be tempted to think would pique the interest of tuners since McLaren has already dialed the hardcore machine to 11. For those looking for an extreme version, there’s always the track-only GTR version with more power and less weight to carry around. Should you be looking for a meaner Senna without having to be confined to the circuit, Novitec has created a solution.

The tuner’s program for the supercar named after one of Formula 1’s greatest drivers includes an upgraded specification of the twin-turbo 4.0-liter engine. In stock form, the V8 pushes out an already healthy 789 horsepower and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) of torque, but Novitec has worked its magic to bump those figures to 889 hp and an enormous 655 lb-ft (888 Nm).

Gallery: McLaren Senna by Novitec

14 Photos

As a result of gaining a full 100 hp and 65 lb-ft (88 Nm), the modified Senna now needs just 2.7 seconds to complete the 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) run or a tenth of a second less than the standard model. Perhaps more impressive is the 0-124 mph (0-200 km/h) sprint completed in 6.5 seconds, down by 0.3s. The top speed hasn’t changed whatsoever, so it will still do 208 mph (335 km/h).

Some of the power gains were obtained by installing a custom exhaust system made from Inconel, a type of superalloy also used on Formula 1 cars. It can be had together with the engine tuning or separately, with a choice between either a matte black or polished stainless steel look for the pair of 95-millimeter top-exist exhaust tips.

Novitec hasn’t messed around with the crazy bodywork of the Senna, but it has removed the stock wheels to make room for a Vossen centerlock set measuring 20 inches at the front and 21 inches for the rear. The new shoes come covered in Pirelli P Zero high-performance rubber in 255/30 ZR20 and 325/25 ZR21 sizes, respectively.

For those 500 people who bought a Senna, the tuner is also offering several ways to spice up the interior through a selection of leather and Alcantara materials available in many colors.