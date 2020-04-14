That was the norm back in the 1970s.

Commonly referred to as the Fox-body Mustang, the third generation Ford Mustang was produced by the Blue Oval between 1978 and 1993. During its long production life, it went through a number of sub-models, trim levels, drivetrain combinations, and special versions and enthusiasts generally divide the generation into two segments: 1979–1986 cars with quad headlight layout, and 1987–1993 cars with a more aerodynamically-optimized front fascia. Today, we’ll talk about the very early models.

What we have in the video above is a relatively low-mileage 1979 Mustang Ghia, showing 9,266 miles (14,912 kilometers) on the odometer. The folks over from the Late Model Restoration channel on YouTube decided to put this little Fox-body Mustang on the dyno to find out how much power the coupe’s engine is still generating.

Modern Supercars Dynoed:

lexus lfa dyno run v10 sound Lexus LFA Nurburgring Edition Plays Amazing V10 Sound On Dyno
twin turbo corvette c8 dyno Twin-Turbo Corvette C8 Hits The Dyno, See How Much Power It Makes
mclaren 720s ferrari pista dyno McLaren 720S Vs Ferrari Pista Dyno Battle Yields Interesting Results
koenigsegg ccx dyno run video When Was The Last Time You Saw A Koenigsegg CCX On A Dyno?

Under the hood of this well-maintained 1979 example is a 2.3-liter, four-cylinder naturally aspirated engine with a 9:1 compression. In stock form, when new, this unit delivered 88 horsepower (66 kilowatts) and 118 pound-feet (160 Newton-meters) of torque. Power goes through a three-speed automatic gearbox and reaches the rear wheels. How many of these ponies are still alive? Let’s find out.

A quick run at the dyno at third gear shows 64 hp (48 kW) at about 4,830 rpm and 82.4 lb-ft (111.7 Nm) of twist at 3,670 rpm. This is all measured at the wheels which, after accounting for an approximately 20-percent loss from the torque-converter automatic, should mean the engine produces approximately 77 hp (57 kW) and 99 lb-ft (134 Nm) of torque at the flywheel. As one of the commenters under the video on YouTube said, maybe it was a Friday build on the engine back in 1979...

Source: Late Model Restoration